Take a look inside this £950,000 family home ... just a short walk from the Wey and Arun canal

Situated in Loxwood in West Sussex, it has excellent walks along the nearby canal towpath.

The house itself has been extended and refurbished with all the essentials for modern family living.

It has four reception rooms, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, private parking - and a fabulous private garden with an array of established plants, shrubs and specimen trees.

The surrounding area is known for its beautiful countryside linking a multitude of public footpaths and bridleways.

Located on the village High Street, the property has easy access to the village shops, the local primary school - and The Onslow Arms pub.

There are a range of facilities in the village including a sports ground, local convenience store including a Post Office, doctor’s surgery and a highly regarded butcher’s shop.

