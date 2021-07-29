This former village church was sold at auction this week

St Marys Church, East Wittering (Credit: Clive Emson Auctioneers) SUS-210907-163558001

The former Church of the Assumption of St Mary the Virgin was among 112 lots in the latest auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

The building, in Church Farm Lane, East Wittering, was sold for £191,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday, July 28.

The former Anglican church dates back to the 12th century (Credit: Clive Emson Auctioneers) SUS-210907-163628001

Richard Payne, senior auction appraiser and auctioneer, said: “This rare opportunity to acquire a Grade II listed former Anglican church dating back to the 12th century was too good to resist.

“Our bidders could see the potential in this medieval property, with Victorian restorations, which we considered suitable for a variety of uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Recently used as a museum, the property, with an approximate internal floor area of over 103 sq m (1,112 sq ft), has undergone extensive maintenance, including a new roof.

Although not used for worship for some years, St Mary’s is retained many of its original features, including the main door, tiled floor and windows.

St Mary's Church was sold at auction (Credit: Clive Emson Auctioneers)