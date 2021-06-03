This £3.6m West Sussex seaside home has its own swimming pool, gym and sauna complex and beachside guest house
Originally built in the 1920s for the chairman of Rolls-Royce Motors, Aldwick Hundred is one of the finest examples of an original restored Arts and Crafts home.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 3:01 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 4:01 pm
The six-bedroom property in Aldwick is an architectural masterpiece in a renowned beachside location which has been refurbished to cater for 21st century living, complete with smart house technology and the addition of a swimming pool, gym and sauna complex – as well as snooker and cinema rooms. Take a look through the photos of Aldwick Hundred below – on the market for £3,600,000 with United Kingdom Sotheby’s International Realty on Zoopla.
