Worthing cats up for adoption with Worthing Cat Welfare Trust
Worthing Cat Welfare Trust is looking for a home for these friendly felines.
Milo, who is about four years old, is a lovely big ginger boy who arrived at the charity as a stray.
He was not chipped, so tracing previous home was never possible, and he is rather battle scarred with a torn left ear, though this is no problem for him at all.
Tabby Lacey is a very loving eight-year-old who is a looking for a new home alongside her sister Lexi.
Lacey and Lexi are tactile, cuddly little souls, who would fit well into a family home, though only with older children.
All rescue cats from Worthing Cat Welfare Trust have been vaccinated, neutered or spayed and microchipped.
For further details, and for other cats ready for adoption, contact Worthing Cat Welfare Trust re-homing officer Pam Fellows on 07881 607026, email: [email protected] or visit the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust website.
