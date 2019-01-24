Property

Homes on the market in Worthing, Littlehampton and Shoreham – take a peek inside

A four bedroom Goring seafront house, a detached 1920s house in Littlehampton and a Shoreham Beach house with direct beach access are among the properties up for sale.

All these properties are featured in the Homes section in this week’s Herald and Gazette – for more information on any of the properties, follow these links: Marine Crescent, Goring; St Winefrides Road, Littlehampton; Old Fort Road, Shoreham Beach; Brighton Road, Shoreham; Midholme, East Preston; Courtlands Way, Goring; Rose Walk, Goring; North Lane, East Preston.

Rose Walk, Goring

