Looking back at the 1960s in Littlehampton with the Mods

Lifelong friends Ian Turner and Nigel Stringer, both former Littlehampton firefighters, managed to get many of the old gang back together and they hope to find more.
View more
Mods from the 1960s in Littlehampton now meet up once a month and often talk about the good old days when they met up at the Clifton Restaurant or the Top Hat dance hall.
Lifelong friends Ian Turner and Nigel Stringer, both former Littlehampton firefighters, managed to get many of the old gang back together and they hope to find more.