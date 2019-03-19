Outside Nova Records, in Surrey Street, Littlehampton

Looking back at the 1960s in Littlehampton with the Mods

Mods from the 1960s in Littlehampton now meet up once a month and often talk about the good old days when they met up at the Clifton Restaurant or the Top Hat dance hall.

Lifelong friends Ian Turner and Nigel Stringer, both former Littlehampton firefighters, managed to get many of the old gang back together and they hope to find more.

Outside the Clifton Cafe on February 4, 1967, from left, Tom Lee, Brian 'Bunny' Silcock and Ian Turner
Recreating the photograph taken outside the Clifton Restaurant on February 4, 1967, with an invalid scooter instead of a Mods scooter, from left, Tom Lee, Brian 'Bunny' Silcock and Ian Turner. Photo by Derek Martin DM1931582a
One of the pub meet-ups at The Dolphin in Littlehampton
In Surrey Street, from left, Rosalind Heaseman, Heather Turner, Cheryl Venables and Bob Rickets
