Make a Splash in Butlin's new pool

Butlin’s Bognor Regis has officially opened its new £40 million swimming pool complex Splash.

The new site boasts the world’s first Helter Skelter water ride, standing at an impressive 7.4 metres tall (almost as high as two double decker buses), river rapids, and eight racer sliders.

Jon Hendry-Pickup, Butlin’s managing director said: "The pool has been open for a couple of weeks, and already thousands of our guests have been able to combine fun, thrills, waves and flumes.

“The feedback we have had already has been great.”

As part of the plans the team spoke to Mumsnet, a website for parents in the UK, about creating the best, family friendly experience.

Jeremy Pardey, resort director at Butlin’s Bognor, said: “Thought has been put into everything we have done it. We wanted them to have a great experience.

“We made sure that we listened harder to what our customers wanted and put that into practice."

This has seen visitors be able to take advantage of the 900 square metre changing village split into different sizes with larger rooms and lockers for a family of more than three.

It also has underfloor heating and is at a different temperature to the pool area meaning you don't have that sticky feeling.

“There is nothing worse than getting dressed in the heat of the pool and then feeling like you need another shower when you get home,” said Jeremy.

Work on the impressive building started in 2017 and was completed earlier this year.

Jeremy said: “It isn’t about the millions spent on it for me but about the customer experience from as soon as they walk in, to the moment they leave.

“We want to bring the seaside indoors.

“It is just how it looked when we started doing the drawings you do worry if it will fulfil your expectations but it really does.”

The new pool is more efficient when it comes to energy consumption and water usage, and uses two thirds less energy than the 30 year old pool it replaced.

Jacquie Butlin, daughter of the brand’s founder Sir Billy Butlin, said: “It has been so exciting for me and the Butlin family to see and hear about this amazing new addition to our Bognor Regis resort.

“I know my father would be immensely proud of the new pool and the Butlin’s of 2019, because all his values, dreams and ambitions for the brand are still very much at the heart of everything they do. I’m sure families will love all the wonderful features Splash offers.”

Open all day and included in the price of a break, the pool can take almost 1,000 people.

