Make friends at Guild Care’s new friendship club for over 70s

Are you aged 70 or over and living in or near Worthing?

Would you like to share lunch with other people rather than eating alone?

Are you looking for something meaningful to do with your day, and a reason to get up and go out?

Are you looking for similar like-minded people and a chance to make new friends?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, then the new Guild Care ‘Friendship Club’ could be perfect for you.

Guild Care’s Friendship Club is a gathering of people age 70 and over, who want to make friends, relax and enjoy themselves, in a safe and supportive environment.

The new service runs from Methold House on North Street, Worthing and is open from 9.30am to 3pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

The daily charge is £12 and includes a home cooked two-course lunch and all activities and refreshments.

Accessible transport to and from the service is available via Guild Care minibus, subject to availability at an additional cost of £6 per day.

Guild Care’s onsite hair and beauty salon also offers wellbeing and therapeutic treatments including hairdressing, facials, massage, nail care, chiropody and beauty treatments at an additional cost.

Julie Moon, 76, said of the new service; “I like being with people, I like talking, I like making new friends. This club is friendly, it’s cheerful, and it beats spending the day at home. I’d definitely recommend other people to come.”

A typical day at the Friendship Club would start with a cup of tea and a natter.

There are a range of small group activities on offer each morning, such as quizzes, exercise groups, use of our outdoor gym, bingo and you can engage in as much or as little as you would like to.

At 12.30pm everything stops for lunch, before an afternoon of entertainment, including live musicians, singalongs and dancing.

So whether you are looking for good company, an opportunity to try something different or just want to pop in for lunch and some afternoon entertainment, please come along.

To find out more about the ‘Friendship Club’ please contact our Customer Services Team on 01903 327 327 or email enquiry@guildcare.org or visit our website www.guildcare.org.