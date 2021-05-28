This is when Worthing Parkrun returns to the seafront

The timed 5k, which takes place at 9am every Saturday morning on the prom, is extremely popular, with more than 500 people regularly taking part to boost their fitness and wellbeing.

But due to covid, the event has not taken place since March last year.

Its return has been welcomed by councillor Daniel Humphreys, leader of Worthing Borough Council, who said: “Parkrun has been a massive success in Worthing in recent years, giving thousands of people a free opportunity to get fit in the fresh air while enjoying our fantastic seafront with friends.

Worthing Parkrun is set to return to the seafront next month. Picture: Adur & Worthing Councils

“It also provides a boost to local businesses.”

With low covid rates in the area and the government hopeful of lifting remaining restrictions next month, the council said it is working closely with local organisers to ensure the event can return safely on June 26.

Mr Humphreys added: “We will be supporting organisers and the amazing team of volunteers to deliver a safe, fun and healthy run.

“At the moment we’re working to the last weekend in June, which would mean Worthing will be among the first in the country to get up and running again.

Thousands regularly take part in Worthing Parkrun. Picture: Adur & Worthing Councils

“I know this will be extremely welcomed and an important step towards life after lockdown.”