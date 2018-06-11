Popular online furniture retailer to open pop-up store in Sussex

An online furniture shop will open its doors in Sussex for three weeks only with a new pop-up store.

Swoon launched as an internet start-up in 2012, aiming to provide affordable furniture in the UK.

And its set to debut a pop-up shop in North Laine, Brighton, from Saturday, June 23 to Sunday, July 15.

A spokesperson for Swoon said: "The pop-up will give customers a chance to browse the collections and meet the team. The pieces on show will include luxe velvet sofas, glamorous drinks trolleys and industrial wooden storage pieces, showcasing Swoon's signature flair aimed at the home obsessed.

"Swoon is leading the way in the online furniture market – the team has scoured the globe for the most talented craftspeople and the finest materials to produce their innovative range."

The pop up shop will be at 104 - 105 Gloucester Road, Brighton.