Popular Sompting Old returns

Explore the history of the area with the return on Sompting Old.

The popular exhibition will be running again next weekend, from 10am to 4.30pm on Saturday, June 30, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday, July 1, at the Harriet Johnson Centre, Old School House, Loose Lane, Sompting. Admission is free.

The football team at Sompting CE School in 1925

Among the many photographs and displays, Sompting Pastfinders will be have a section covering the Great War, including a large collection of photographs and booklets, plus a World War Two video entitled Bombs and Sirens.

Marcia Mell said: “Members have a wealth of local historical information and many will be on hand to chat to visitors.

“They are also always interested to hear about any items of interest, such as photographs and other memorabilia.”

There will also be a display about the history of Sompting Football Club.

Trewlaneys in West Street. Picture: Excelsior Studios, Worthing

Lancing and Sompting Pastfinders Local History Group meets on the first Tuesday of every month at the Harriet Johnson Centre.