See how Littlehampton High Street has changed since 1992 in viral hit footage

A film teacher's recently rediscovered footage of Littlehampton Hight Street which he shot as a student in 1992 has become a viral hit online.

When 18-year-old film student Jamie Noakes decided to take some shots of Littlehampton High Street in 1992, little did he know that more than 25 years later they would be a viral hit online.

Film teacher Jamie Noakes' rediscovered footage of Littlehampton High Street, taken when he was a student in April 1992, has been a big hit online

After rediscovering the video tapes, Jamie, now 45, uploaded them onto Facebook and got more than 400 likes and over 300 shares within 24 hours.

He was ‘really surprised’ at its popularity, he said: “At first l thought that it would only be of interest to people who remember the town that way, however many younger people who weren’t even born then have commented and shared the video. l guess it has really just captured the zeitgeist. lt’s sad to see the town center these days.”

With a project due for his media Btec course at Northbrook College, Worthing, Jamie, from Colebrook Road, Wick, headed into the town centre armed with his Video 8 format domestic camcorder and his friend Dan Murphy for company.

At the time, they were ‘totally uninspired’, Jamie said. The footage shows everyday people going about their lives, featuring nineties fashions like shell suits and big glasses and shops such as Dewhurst: The Master Butchers, and Patel’s greengrocers.

Film teacher Jamie Noakes' rediscovered footage of Littlehampton High Street, taken when he was a student in April 1992, has been a big hit online. Pictured: Jamie in his youth

A highlight was three men in clown costumes singing and dancing to ‘The Sun Has Got His Hat On’ in the street, accompanied by a friend playing the keyboard.

Jamie said: “l just loved the naffness of the old chaps singing. The chap on the keyboard – it just made me think of Monty Python.

“l just really enjoyed seeing the town center alive, all the hustle and bustle.”

The footage was left on the cutting room floor until recently, when Jamie – who moved to Östersund, Sweden ten years ago and teaches film there – found the tapes.

Film teacher Jamie Noakes' rediscovered footage of Littlehampton High Street, taken when he was a student in April 1992, has been a big hit online

He has a theory about why the video has proved popular among the younger generation. He said: “l think many people react to the fact people could get by without a smartphone in 1992.

“People spoke to each other face to face. That was social networking back then.”

Another video he recently uploaded was priceless for one viewer, as it turned out to be unseen footage of her daughter, who died aged 18 almost 25 years ago. He said: “Even rubbish quality video can mean something to someone somewhere.”