Special guests at Worthing Homes funday

A funday hosted by Worthing Homes was attended by deputy mayor cllr Lionel Harman, his wife the mayoress cllr Karen Harman, and Tim Loughton MP.

The Maybridge Keystone Club in Goring played host to the annual funday, which was held on Saturday, July 6 and was attended by 561 guests.

The day was ‘western’ themed so along with the usual activities such as a bouncy castle, face painting, art zone and the smoothie bike there was also horse shoe throwing, lasso a steer, and a shoot the bottle game, along with a rodeo bull and a campfire setting for the guests to sit around and enjoy the summer sunshine.

External agencies such as Worthing Pride, Talent within you, Guild Care, and Green Tides all attended on the day.

Clive Cavanagh, community development manager, said: “It was a great opportunity to meet everyone in such a relaxed, informal atmosphere and I would like to thank everyone that came along and made it such a fantastic fun day”.