Top beaches in Sussex according to TripAdvisor
Sussex has some of the best beaches in the UK.
A number across the coast have been awarded Blue Flag status, which is considered to be the gold standard for beaches or Seaside Awards which are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of its coastline, which means you are spoilt for choice for a day out.
TripAdvisor has listed the top beaches across the county, in no particular order we take a look.
