Talk about Shoreham Port’s past present and future at the Ropetackle

The fascinating story of Shoreham Port, a symbol of progress and pride in the region, will be brought to life later this month.

Local historian Trevor Povey and Shoreham Port chief executive Rodney Lunn will discuss the past, present and future of the port at the Ropetackle Arts Centre in Shoreham on Tuesday, February 26.

A photo from the Shoreham Port archives

Trevor Povey will explain the history of the port from the early 20th century until the 1940s, focusing on the part the port played in the two world wars, from bringing in vital imports, to ship-building, D-day and the legendary mystery towers built at the end of the Great War. The talk will be illustrated with archive photos.

The second part of the evening will see Rodney Lunn give an insight into the daily life of the port, featuring the shipping trade, the origins and destinations of cargos and how the port serves the region.

He will also discuss the port’s new green electricity and his vision of the future with the potential arrival of autonomous vessels and how coastal shipping can take pressure off the roads.

Rodney will also indicate how the Port Authority intends to guard against the effects of climate change, with rising sea levels and more severe storms causing major tidal surges and beach erosion.

The event, which is sponsored by local law firm DMH Stallard, is open to all.

Shoreham Port – Past, Present and Future takes place at the Ropetackle Arts Centre in Little High Street, Shoreham, on Tuesday, February 26, at 7.30pm.

For more information visit the Ropetackle website.

