As such home security has gone up a notch, and video doorbells are quickly gaining popularity, becoming one of the very first smart home purchases many people are making for peace of mind.

Enter the EZVIZ DB2 video doorbell. It has an extremely wide viewing angle of 176° to see visitors from head to toe in full 2k resolution, with a night vision feature of up to five meters all via the easily-installed EZVIZ app on your phone.

This wireless and wire-free doorbell is fully battery-powered and can be set up anywhere in minutes by anyone with no expert knowledge required, simply by using the attached sticker or easy screws. A plug-in wireless doorchime comes with the kit. Pick your favourite chime and you're ready to welcome your visitors!

EZVIZ DB2 video doorbell.

The DB2 Pro can run up to 115 days - about four months - on one full charge via the enclosed USB lead (just use your own phone plug charger) which is maximised by its energing-saving mode. It’s also fully weather-proof to withstand any extreme weather.

So what does it do?

With its clear 2K imaging and extremely wide viewing angle, the DB2 allows users to see visitors from head to toe rather than the narrow, distorted field of view that a traditional peephole would provide. Homeowners can also see and record visitors’ activities down to the small details – all via the EZVIZ app. The black and white night vision also means no-one can easily dodge the camera under the cover of darkness.

Secondly, the DB2 rings and helps people answer the door in an effortless way, which is fundamental in its daily use.

EZVIZ DB2 video doorbell.

With the help of the included indoor chime, users can hear the chosen ringtone, even from afar. An instant video call will be initiated to the mobile phone, so users can see and talk through the EZVIZ App to let friends know if it’s a good time to visit or ask the postman to place parcels in a preferred spot. The app integrates into a single app eco system shared with other EZVIZ devices.

Not only does the DB2 provide instant access to the front door, it also helps deliver round-the-clock home surveillance. Integrating human-shape algorithm and PIR detection capacity, the DB2 is smart to detect human movements rather than running pets, a passing car or leaves blowing in the wind.

Whenever someone lingers on the doorstep, the homeowners will know as soon as it’s happening. It’s not just the motion detection that can help with this constant overwatch. Video storage is made safe and flexible to make sure the doorbell captures and preserves every key moment. The DB2 supports local storage through a large microSD card of up to 256 GB, which can be inserted onto the indoor chime for enhanced data protection. EZVIZ also supports encrypted cloud storage upon subscription.

Though easy in installation, the DB2 is hard to tamper with. In case the doorbell is forcibly removed, a sharp alarm will set off, while a mobile alert reaches the user. What’s more, the DB2 prohibits unauthorised use after theft, thanks to the unique account binding restriction.

What's in the EZVIZ DB2 video doorbell kit box.

Setting up

Being a bit old school, I like my instructions enclosed, but in these days of saving paper and the planet, the manual has to be downloaded via a QR code.

Before you get the drill out and start putting holes outside your front door, here's a handy tip. Do the wifi installation first. Connecting is easy. Download the EZVIZ app from the Apple or Play Store, have your wifi password ready, scan the QR code on the chime from the app, switch on the doorbell and in seconds the cameras images can be seen on your phone. Now you can get the Makita out.

There are three mounting plates included with the kit. Many will probably use the flat one, but there are alternative inclined ones should you wish to see your visitors from diferent angles. A template is enclosed in the kit to show where the four mounting plates holes should be drilled.

EZVIZ DB2 video doorbell.

You can also replaced your existing wired doorbell with the DB2. Just follow the downloaded instructions using the included wire connectors, remembering of course to disconnect the power supply before doing so.

Verdict?

I found this to be a very sturdy bit of kit with crystal clear images and a good microphone to hear exactly what the visitor is saying. There are sensitivity settings you may have to adjust as everyone's front door is different, but a very good product - easy to set up and it does exactly what it says on the box.

The EZVIZ DB2 Video Doorbell Kit (free Chime included) is available from Very and Currys at an RRP of £109.99.

What's in the box?

- DB2 Video Doorbell

- Chime

- Mounting Plates

- Inclined Mounting Plates (2)

- Screwdriver and Screw Kits (2)

- Foam Sticker

- Plate Foam

- Drill Template

- Pin

- U-shaped Wire and Wire Connectors (3)

- Power Cable

- Quick Start Guide

- Installation Guide

- Regulatory Information

Specifications