The 10 most popular homes for sale in Worthing at the moment, according to Zoopla

The online real estate company have revealed the ten most viewed houses over the last 30 days across our town. They range from flats to family homes as well as many investment opportunities.

Zoopla spokesperson Annabel Dixon said: “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla. If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘most popular’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.” Click here to read which BN postcodes are the slowest and fastest to sell.

1. Fulbeck Avenue, Worthing BN13 This 4 bed semi-detached house is for sale for 400,000 Zoopla Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. West Parade, Worthing BN11 This 2 bed flat offers sea views and benefits from access to a communal garden. Offers over 280,000. Zoopla Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Chiltern Crescent, Worthing BN13 This 3 bed end terrace house is for sale for 290,000. The property benefits from a ground floor bathroom and new double glazing throughout installed in 2019. Zoopla Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Rose Walk, Goring-By-Sea, Worthing BN12 This 4 bed detached house is on the market for 615,000 and is only a short distance from the seafront. Zoopla Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more