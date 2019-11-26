The duo creating jewellery with that personal touch

Jewellery can be a very personal thing. Picked or designed by someone you love or little touches added to make it extra special.

Jana Reinhardt Jewellery offers the best of both worlds. The chance to create a one-off bespoke order be that a wedding or engagement ring, to personalisation of pieces such as the family tree necklace or ring which comes in three different metals and can have up to ten birthstones with a special message engraved on the back. Most of their collections are inspired by nature.

Family tree ring

“We love being near the sea in Worthing so we take inspiration from the coast,” said Ross Cutting, who is a designer and goldsmith in the business alongside his wife Jana Reinhardt.

“We love nature and animals and a lot of what we do has been influenced by wildlife.”

Jana was born in East Germany and started her career working as an apprentice. She was the youngest person to become a certified master goldsmith when she was 25, when most people achieve it between the ages of 30 and 40.

“I came over to the UK to work and heard about an opportunity in Torquay.

Africa necklaces

“I had never heard of Torquay before so I thought why not,” explained Jana. “That was where I meet Ross. And I never left, 17 years later I’m still here.”

Ross added: “I did art and design in Torquay where I am from and there was a module on metal work which I loved.

“I went to London to undertake a goldsmith qualification, but came back to Devon and worked in a jewellery shop doing mainly repairs.

“I was told a new jeweller was starting and expected this old guy and then Jana walked in.”

Ring

Jana started Jana Reinhardt Jewellery on her own in 2006 when she was working in London and decided to go freelance.

She said: “When we had our first daughter I couldn’t do it on my own so Ross joined me.”

Ross added: “I left my job at a jewellers in London so we could work together. Then a few years later we had out second child and it got harder but in the last few years we have been able to really focus on what we do.”

From the designs to making, maintaining the website and social media Ross and Jana are behind everything.

“Jana does a lot of the on the shelf collections. We tend to bounce ideas off each other, I give my opinion she ignores it,” he laughs.

“I do a lot of bespoke orders so meeting people, sending emails back and forth about designs and then Jana will make the wax carving.

“I prefer the technology side so the catches and looking at the technical details.”

Each design starts with a sketch, and then Jana makes waxes which are sent off. The models are tinkered with and then catches and other details added.

“We then create the metal mould product which we use as our original,” said Ross.

“Then we have to photograph the pieces, put it the website do the description and then market it through social media. Upload to our partner websites - Etsy and Not on the High Street. So it can take a few months from start to finish.”

Current collections feature seahorses, unicorns, polar bears and a baboon.

“Our collections used to be in sync with the fashion world as we sold a lot to trade but now we tend to do it as and when inspiration takes us.”

Jana added: “We do try and release something before Christmas and other bits throughout the year but we do it when we want to or if there is a trend we feel we can use.”

Bespoke orders start at £1,000 and have a lead time of two months depending on how busy they are.

It is clear that Jana and Ross make the perfect partnership and are the ideal people to create that special something for you or a loved one.

To view the full collections, visit: www.janareinhardt.com

