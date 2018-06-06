The history and hidden places of old Kingston

Most people who live in the Littlehampton area are probably unfamiliar with Kingston, East Preston’s quieter neighbour, not least because there are no through roads.

There are, however, two significant historic buildings, neither open to the public; one, East Kingston, is a former manor house with its farm buildings and a pond, while the other, known today as Kingston Manor, is a grand mansion with an entrance lodge.

These former homes of the Olliver and Candy families still stand amidst open fields, old flint cottages and dead-end tracks.

Kingston once had an ancient chapel but this was lost to the sea in the 1600s, leaving only a wellhead in the beach to be discovered centuries later.

There’s a chance to find out about Kingston’s interesting past when Margaret Gilbert of the East Preston and Kingston Preservation Society presents a new illustrated talk looking at the history of this relatively unchanged place, as well as the changing fortunes of its two great houses through the ages.

This talk, entitled Old Kingston – History and Hidden Places, is part of the East Preston Festival and takes place at 2.30pm tonight in the Miller Barn, Village Hall, Sea Road, East Preston.

Admission is £3 by ticket only, available from Just Because, 9 Sea Road, East Preston, and Seaview Stores, 114 Sea Road, East Preston.