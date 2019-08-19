Fernando's Grill

These are 23 of the most popular takeaways in Worthing according to Just Eat user ratings

According to Just Eat reviews all these Worthing takeaways have five or more stars next to their name.

Please note this is not the entire list of five + star takeaways in the area. To see which takeaways are available on Just Eat, visit www.just-eat.co.uk

It may only have one review on Just Eat but apparently this restaurant/takeaway in Warwick Lane is worthy of six stars.

1. Giuseppes Southern Italian Restaurant

The takeaway in North Street has been reviewed 113 times and awarded 5.3 stars out of six on Just Eat. The breakdown saw food quality given 5.2, delivery time 5.3, and service 5.4.

2. Texas Pizza

This Pavilion Road fish and chip shop has been reviewed 661 times and has received 5.3 stars out of six. Food quality was 5.4 stars, delivery time 5.2 stars, and service 5.4 stars.

3. Old Nick's Fish & Chips

This Italian in Broadwater Street West received 5.3 stars out of six on Just Eat from its 28 reviews. Food quality has been rated by the reviewers as 5.1, delivery time 5.4, and service 5.4.

4. Giorgio Ristorante Italiano

