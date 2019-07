These are the takeaways in Worthing that have been given a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency in the past two years. A five star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

1. Eshna's Nutrition Unit 9, Coronation Buildings, Brougham Road, Worthing, BN11 2NW. Rated 5 on 6-Mar-2019. Google other Buy a Photo

2. China House 3 Limbrick Corner, Palatine Road, Worthing, BN12 6JJ. Rated 5 on 22-Nov-2018. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Fernandos Express 2 Connaught Buildings, Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1BA. Rated 5 on 25-Apr-2019. Google other Buy a Photo

4. GNT Rooster 4 Dominion Buildings, Dominion Road, Worthing, BN14 8LE. Rated 5 on 21-Jun-2018. Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

View more