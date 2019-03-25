Victorian Worthing house in Elm Grove School catchment area

This deceptively spacious, Victorian house is situated in the sought-after Elm Grove School catchment area in West Worthing.

The property, in Tarring Road, is within easy reach of West Worthing railway station and shops in Goring Road.

Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge/diner and feature kitchen/breakfast room.

On the first floor, there is a master bedroom, two further double bedrooms and a luxury family bathroom.

Outside, the south facing rear garden is fully enclosed with access to a storage shed and additional store.

The property benefits from recently installed double glazing and gas central heating.

Guide price: £300,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 100 George V Avenue, Goring, Worthing, BN11 5RP. Telephone 01903 505111 or email: goring@michaeljones.co.uk