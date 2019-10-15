Winners celebrate at Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival

Steyning was sizzling throughout September at businesses welcomed visitors from near and far for the month-long Steyning and District Food and Drink Festival. The various competitions proved popular, as always, and people of all ages bore fruit at the prize-givings. Chocolatier Sarah Payne from Cocoa Loco judged the shop window competition. Cobblestone Tea House won the food outlets category with its Alice in Wonderland tea party, Truffles was second with a teddy bears’ picnic and The Sussex Produce Company was third with a vegetable heaven display. Gris et Blanc won the non-food outlets category with a shellfish and fruit fantasy, Steyning Antiques was second with a champagne scene and The Dollshouse Shop was third with a miniature creation of nearby café Victoria’s Sponge.