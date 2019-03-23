Worthing apartment close to the seafront and railway station

This two bedroom ground floor apartment is ideally situated just over half a mile from the beach in Worthing.

The property, in Whitworth House, is also only 500 yards from the nearest railway station.

Property SUS-190318-133141003

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, a second double bedroom and a bathroom.

Outside there is a paved patio area.

Some restrictions apply – full-time working, no smokers and no pets.

Fees: deposit £1,425, referencing £110pp, and admin £190. Joint income £30,400 or guarantor.

Property SUS-190318-133202003

Available from April.

Rent: £950pcm.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com