Worthing apartment close to the seafront and railway station

This two bedroom ground floor apartment is ideally situated just over half a mile from the beach in Worthing.
The property, in Whitworth House, is also only 500 yards from the nearest railway station.
Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, a second double bedroom and a bathroom.
Outside there is a paved patio area.
Some restrictions apply – full-time working, no smokers and no pets.
Fees: deposit £1,425, referencing £110pp, and admin £190. Joint income £30,400 or guarantor.
Available from April.
Rent: £950pcm.
For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com