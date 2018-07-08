Worthing bus drivers learn from their passengers

Stagecoach Worthing has hosted a second Swap With Me event to help drivers learn more from visually-impaired passengers.

Members of Sight Support Worthing were collected from the charity’s Rowlands Road headquarters and driven to the garage in a double-decker bus.

There, they spoke to Stagecoach staff about what it is like travelling by bus when you have sight difficulties.

Drivers were able to try on special glasses which illustrate a variety of sight problems.

Brian Butcher, who co-ordinated the event, said: “Bus services are essential for people with sight loss. Without them, we would not be able to live positive independent lives.”

