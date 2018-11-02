Worthing’s past celebrated by Screen Archive South East as part of World Day for Audiovisual Heritage

While pictures are an important window into what Worthing used to look like, old films are even more effective.

Whether an amateur video of a family holiday or a documentary, old movies show the town as it lived and breathed decades ago.

A still from one of the films in the Screen Archive South East archive

That’s the message Screen Archive South East, which stores over 1,200 films, was raising awareness of on Saturday as part of World Day for Audiovisual Heritage.

Jane King, archive business coordinator at Screen Archive South East, said: “The films in our collection capture many varied aspects of life, work and creativity from the 19th to the 21st centuries. They are a rich and invaluable resource.

“Our mission is to invest in the preservation of this unique content and ensure that these images are preserved for future generations to enjoy.”

The online archive contains many movies showing Worthing’s past, from an amateur documentary of the town in 1938 to the opening of Worthing Yacht Club 20 years later.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage was approved by UNESCO in 2005 to raise awareness of the need for urgent measures to be taken and to acknowledge the importance of audiovisual documents as an integral part of national identity.

Screen Archive South East plans to search for more undiscovered films in the region next year with the help of volunteers in order to preserve the area’s heritage.

Those interested in helping can email: screenarchive@brighton.ac.uk or call 01273 643213.

