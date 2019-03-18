Wprthing family home close to schools

This one is an easy recommendation for anyone looking for a long-term family home in Worthing.

With spacious accommodation and scope to make it your own, this is certainly one for your viewing list.

Property SUS-191103-160837003

The property, in Guildford Road, is in an extremely popular location with good schools nearby as well as easy access to West Worthing station for the morning commute – so leave the car tucked at home on your private driveway and enjoy your short stroll to embark upon your journey.

The lounge, with its bay window, offers a sunny aspect allowing the light to flood in.

The kitchen diner provides a great place to prepare a lovely, home-cooked meal while the children finish of their homework at the dining table.

When it’s time to head upstairs, there is the choice of three bedrooms.

The front bedroom features a lovely bay window while the other two benefit from built-in cupboards.

The rear garden is part laid to lawn, ideal for the children to run around and let off some steam.

It also provides gated rear access.

In terms of location, in addition to the schools and station, shops can be found within walking distance providing an array of convenience, barbers, takeaways and micropubs.

Interest is sure to be high in this well-positioned family home.

Price offers over £300,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Sawyers Estate Agents, 201 Heene Road, Worthing, BN11 4NN. Telephone 01903 231007 or email: info@sawyersestates.co.uk