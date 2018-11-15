The A283 between Petworth and Pulborough. Photo courtesy of Google.

10 'riskiest' roads in West Sussex

A new study has revealed the roads in West Sussex which have the highest risk of serious or fatal accidents.

Motor insurer Ageas has released the information as it launches a campaign with the Road Safety Foundation to get more investment in the country's roads.

The following photos show the ten 'riskiest' roads across West Sussex according to both organisations.

The A283 between Petworth and Pulborough. Photo courtesy of Google.
The A283 between Petworth and Pulborough. Photo courtesy of Google.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
The A284 near Arundel. Photo courtesy of Google
The A284 near Arundel. Photo courtesy of Google
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Broadwater Road in Worthing. Photo courtesy of Google
Broadwater Road in Worthing. Photo courtesy of Google
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Tarring Road in Worthing. Photo courtesy of Google
Tarring Road in Worthing. Photo courtesy of Google
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3