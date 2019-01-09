15 ‘deteriorated’ blocks of flats in Sompting to be upgraded

Several blocks of flats in Sompting which have deteriorated due to ‘vandalism, misuse and wear and tear’ are set to be upgraded.

A total of 15 blocks of flats in Millfield, Sompting, will undergo external repair and refurbishment works after Adur District Council’s planning committee gave the scheme the green light at a meeting on Monday (January 7).

A council spokesman said the works will ‘improve resident safety as well as the visual appearance of the 1960s properties’.

The plans mark the first stage of a muli-million pound investment programme by Adur Homes, the council’s housing arm, to ensure its housing stock is fit-for-purpose for tenants.

Councillor Carson Albury, executive member for customer services at Adur District Council, said: “I’m delighted that these plans to upgrade properties in Millfield have been approved by the planning committee.

“As a council we are committed to doing everything we can to ensure people across our communities have safe, warm places they can call home.

“That is why along with building new properties we are investing millions of pounds in our existing stock so that the properties meet the standards and expectations of our thousands of tenants.”

A report presented to the planning committee said the current blocks in Millfield had deteriorated due to vandalism, misuse and wear and tear over a number of years.

As part of the works, the blocks will be fitted with new Secure by Design doors and windows, along with modern easy-to-use door access controls, the council said.

A similar cladding to the one currently in place will also be installed on the outside of the buildings, along with brickwork repointing, concrete repairs and the replacement of drains and roof coverings.

More than £16million has been allocated to Adur Homes as part of the council’s capital investment programme between 2019 and 2022.

Councillor Carol Albury, chairman of Adur District Council’s Planning Committee, said: “The Committee are pleased to see this investment in the council’s housing stock and recognises that the work included in the proposal will not only lead to an improvement to the properties and safety of tenants, but also improve the visual impact of the wider area.

“For that reason we were delighted to give this proposal unanimous approval.”

