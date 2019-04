We’ve compiled a list of some of Sussex’s spookiest sites.

With a history as long and rich as Sussex’s, there’s many tales to tell of hauntings and strange goings-on in its historic buildings and castles. See also 13 Sussex locations that star in blockbuster movies

Hellingly Hospital. After the former psychiatric hospital closed in 1994 there were reports of crying, footsteps and strange mists in its empty corridors.

Pevensey Castle. A woman dressed in white has been seen many times over the centuries and a phantom army has been heard approaching the castle.

Michelham Priory, Hailsham. The manor is said to be haunted by several ghosts, including former owner Thomas Sackville. People have claimed to have seen doors and windows slam shut with no obvious cause.

The Mermaid Inn, Rye. This 15th Century building is said to have a spirit in almost every room, including a white lady, a man who lost a duel, and the ghost of the wife of notorious smuggler George Gray.

