23 cute animal Christmas pictures from Worthing readers

Worthing and Lancing Herald readers – as well as readers from around Sussex – have been keen to share their festive pet pictures.

Here we share a selection of the best sent in.

Charlotte Cooper has sent in this picture of Mickey from Goring. How did she get him to sit so still?!
Looks like Ruby from Emsworth enjoyed this little photoshoot. Picture by Sarah Webb.
George the cat from West Wittering is sporting a rather fetching hat! Thanks to Katy Garrigan for this photo.
Here's a close up of Monroe, sent in by Netty Wassell from East Worthing.
