70 Easter parcels sent to troops overseas thanks to generous Littlehampton donations

Parcels have been sent to troops overseas thanks to community donations.

The Support Our Soldiers Littlehampton branch has sent 70 Easter packages to soldiers currently deployed around the world.

Penny Keen, group leader, said: “It gives them a taste of home. It doesn’t matter how old you are, you just miss home when you are away.

“It is nice for them to know we haven’t forgotten them.”

The group held a collection day at Morrisons in Lyminster Rd, Wick, which was attended by a member of the town’s Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club, based in Café 72 in High, Street, Littlehampton.

Penny described him as a ‘magnet’ for people donating.

From this, £303 was raised to help in making the parcels, along with money donated by the breakfast club and Worthing Rotary Club.

The national group was founded in 2003 by two servicemen to keep up morale during the war in Afghanistan.