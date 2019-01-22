A24 to be closed overnight for two weeks

Part of the A24 will be closed for more than two weeks as improvements are carried out to ‘prolong the life’ of the carriageways.

West Sussex County Council has confirmed it will be undertaking joint sealing works on the northbound stretch of the road between the Washington roundabout and Buck Barn crossroads.

The works will take place overnight with the road closed each day from 8pm and re-opened again at 6am the following morning from January 28.

The council says traffic will be diverted on alternative routes via the A283, A2037, A281, A272 but there will still be access on the A24 for emergency vehicles.

Works will see engineers clean and fill in cracks along the surface and are set to end on February 16.