The A259 in Worthing has been closed after a collision this afternoon (February 19).

A car was on its side after colliding with a tree. Emergency services on the scene.

Traffic is reported to be queuing westbound along the A259 Goring Way before Aldsworth Avenue after a collision between two vehicles.

Traffic

The collision is reported to have occurred on the approach to the roundabout near to Tesco Express.

Sussex Police have been approached for more information.