A280 collision: Driver suffers critical injuries as six people rescued from vehicles

A collision between two cars and a van has left one driver with critical injuries and several others injured in Angmering.

A Sussex Police spokesman said police were called to a collision on the A280 in Angmering at 3.53 pm today (January 17).

Emergency services on the scene

One of the drivers was taken to Southampton Hospital by air ambulance with critical injuries, said the spokesman.

Another driver suffered serious injuries and has been taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with their passenger, according to the spokesman.

Two other passengers have been taken to Worthing Hospital with minor injuries, said police.



The road is currently closed in both directions. There is no further information at this time.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said one person was extracted from their vehicle with heavy rescue equipment.

Five other people were assisted from their vehicles by emergency services, said the spokesman, and are in the care of the ambulance service.

The collision involved two cars and one van, said the spokesman.

Emergency services are on hand to clear the scene and the air ambulance is in attendance.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

