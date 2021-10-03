A29 crash: Police say driver 'fell asleep at the wheel'
Motorists have been reminded to take breaks after a driver 'fell asleep at the wheel' before a crash in West Sussex.
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 12:33 pm
Updated
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 12:36 pm
Police officers were called to A29 Bury Hill, just north of Arundel, this morning (Sunday, October 3).
"Second crash in as many weeks where the driver fell asleep at the wheel," said Sussex Roads Police officer Glen McArthur.
"Please take a break if you're tired."
PC McArthur said it was fortunate that no one was injured in the crash.
Sussex Police has been approached for comment.
