Adult boutique among four stores broken into in Worthing

An adult boutique and tanning studio are among four Worthing shops that were broken into in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to the Royal Arcade in Worthing after windows were smashed at Solarama and Cherry Bliss, Burger Mee, Zen Clinic and Aries Design earlier today (Tuesday, March 6).

Police were called to the scene this morning

Sarah Jane Orchin, owner of tanning studio Solarama and the adult boutique Cherry Bliss, said money and equipment had been stolen from the shop.

She said: “I came in this morning and the windows were completely broken in.

“They’ve wrecked the till.

“They’ve taken some money from us, they’ve ripped up some stuff from behind the counter.

“We’ve got a big hole in the front of the shop.”

The business owner of 15 years said the break-in was ‘such a shame’.

She said: “It’s just annoying.

“It’s the hardest thing ever to be an independent trader in Worthing.

“It’s the last thing I need.”

The incident followed a difficult week for the store after snow and adverse weather impacted on sales.

But Mr Wiles said the store remains up and running.

Sussex Police has been contacted for a comment.