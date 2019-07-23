Adur Doodle Dance Arts Festival brings together pupils from Shoreham and Southwick schools

Children from primary schools in Shoreham and Southwick worked together to spread an important environmental message through dance and artwork at the Adur Doodle Dance Arts Festival. More than 100 pupils from Shoreham College Juniors and years four to six at Eastbrook Primary Academy and Glebe Primary School in Southwick made banners using recycled materials and created dances to highlight pollution and, in particular, the impact of plastics on the environment.