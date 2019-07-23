Julian Batstone, key stage two co-ordinator at Shoreham College and one of the organisers, said the idea of the festival sprung from the former Adur Festival children’s show that used to be put on annually. He is keen to involve more schools next year. In workshops run by Jo Cone, artistic director for Doodle Dance, the children explored the theme of protest and how to do this through dance and art, with the message ‘it’s time to make a change but we need your help’.
Adur Doodle Dance Arts Festival brings together pupils from Shoreham and Southwick schools
Children from primary schools in Shoreham and Southwick worked together to spread an important environmental message through dance and artwork at the Adur Doodle Dance Arts Festival. More than 100 pupils from Shoreham College Juniors and years four to six at Eastbrook Primary Academy and Glebe Primary School in Southwick made banners using recycled materials and created dances to highlight pollution and, in particular, the impact of plastics on the environment.
