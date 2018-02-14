Adur Ferry Bridge to be closed

The Adur Ferry Bridge in Shoreham will be closed two or three times over a six hour period tomorrow (Thursday, February 15).

The bridge will be closed for up to 20 minutes at a time between 9.30am and 3.30pm, a West County Council spokesman said.

A specialist contractor will be servicing the swing bridge and the openings are required to complete the testing.

The spokesman said: “Please allow extra time for your journey if you are planning to walk or cycle between Shoreham Beach and Shoreham town centre at this time.”

The short closure scheduled to have taken place on Wednesday, February 7, was cancelled at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances, added the spokesman.