Adur Sea of Lights crowdfunding campaign is launched

This year’s Adur Sea of Lights parade is set to be out of this world – but residents’ help is needed to help get it off the ground.

The annual lantern show, which was enjoyed by more than 2,000 people in Lancing last year, is set to return on Saturday, November 24 with the theme of Space.

Residents at the parade last year

Andrea Ballance, chair and project manager, said: “Each year we walk together and share beautiful lantern creations, great music and lots of laughter.

“From the smallest handheld lanterns made at one of our lantern making events, to huge pieces constructed by local secondary schools and artists, there’s always a lot to see and everyone can join in and take part.

“It will be an exciting year this year. We will have huge rockets lanterns, aliens, stars, planets and astronauts!”

Due to changes to the way the council funds community projects, organisers are having to crowdfund for the parade this year.

Andrea said: “The smallest donation the crowdfunding platform takes is £2 and every pound really counts.”

The free lantern making session will be held at Lancing Parish Hall, with an extra quiet session held for children with additional needs.

Donate to the crowdfunding campaign here