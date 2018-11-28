Adur Sea of Lights was out of this world

Thousands of people turned out to watch an out-of-this-world experience on Saturday.

In its sixth year, the Adur Sea of Lights sees thousands of residents from across Adur making lanterns and parading around Lancing.

Even aliens descended to join in this year's space-themed parade

Each year the parade has a different theme – and this year, it was space.

Co-organiser Andrea Ballance said highlights included an 8ft alien, Star Wars-themed lanterns and the ‘old favourite’ pirate ship, transformed into a vessel for space swashbucklers.

She said: “It was astounding. The rain did not put anyone off. There were some remarkable lanterns, including an X-wing starfighter from Star Wars.

“Claire Lemmon, creative art director for the parade, outdid herself.”

The event kicked off on Saturday at 11am at the Lancing Parish Hall, and was opened by Joss Loader, chairman of Adur District Council.

Free lantern-making sessions for children with special educational needs and their families were held from 11am until 12pm, when the rest of the community joined in. Both art sessions were run by The Fabulous Art Club, based in Worthing, with daylight fluorescent paints and UV paints for people to use.

The parade participants, dressed to the nines in their space outfits, marched from Monks Recreation Ground in Crabtree Lane, Lancing, at 4.30pm and made their way through the village.

En route, Andrea spotted several Doctor Whos, Daleks and a stormtrooper carrying an umbrella.

According to Andrea, about 2,000 people attended this year’s event.

She thanked the Sea of Lights team for their hard work and singled out Belinda Hussein for praise.