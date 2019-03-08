Adur Sea of Lights will not return in 2019, organisers confirm

The organisers behind a popular lantern parade have announced that the community event will not return this year.

For the last six years, the Adur Sea of Lights parade has seen thousands of residents take to the streets of Lancing with homemade lanterns every November.

The Adur Sea of Lights parade in 2018

But in a statement on the group’s Facebook page, the organisers have announced ‘with a heavy heart’ that the parade will not take place in 2019 –citing the pressure to raise money for the event, along with paying a project manager and marketer on top of the insurance.

The organisers hope the event will return in 2020.

“We hope that this is just a break,” the statement read. “The parade is something we can all be so very proud of.

"Some of our children do not know Lancing with out it.”

They thanked the public for their support and said: “Thank you for everything you did to make this parade as powerful and fun as it was.”

Around 2,000 people attended the parade in November 2018, which had a space theme.

A total of £15,502 was raised ahead of the event to ensure it could take place.

