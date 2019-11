An air ambulance landed at the scene of a collision in Arundel this afternoon (Thursday).

According to PC Tom Van Der Wee, of the Sussex Police Roads Policing Unit, officers received reports of an accident shortly after 1.30pm.

His post on Twitter read: “Attended a report of a road traffic collision in Arundel with South East Coast Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance KSS.

“Thankfully the person involved sustained only minor injuries.”