Air ambulance called to Rustington medical incident

The air ambulance was called to a medical incident in Rustington yesterday (November 17).

The South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to a private address in Rustington yesterday morning.

At 12.10pm, paramedics called for the air ambulance to assist them, and it landed at the nearest possible site, leaving the area just before 1pm.

There were eyewitness reports of the air ambulance landing on Littlehampton seafront, with an ambulance spotted nearby.

As the incident happened at a private address, the ambulance service would not comment on what happened, a spokesman said.