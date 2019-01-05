Air ambulance lands at Worthing incident

The air ambulance was called to Worthing this lunchtime (Saturday, January 5) following reports of a ‘medical incident’.

The helicopter landed on the beach and neighbours reported police activity in Alexandra Road at around 1pm.

Police activity in Alexandra Road, Worthing. Picture by Steven Feist.

One eyewitness told the Worthing Herald: “I’m not sure what’s going on but there are four to five police cars and ambulance and the air ambulance just landed on the beach. Lots of police running towards the scene too.”

It has been reported that one person has been taken to hospital by land ambulance.

Emergency services were on the scene for around one hour.

The Herald contacted Sussex Police, but no further information has been made available at this time.