Air ambulance lands in recreation ground in Durrington

The air ambulance has landed in a recreation ground in Durrington.

It touched down in Pond Lane recreation park, known to many as The Lamb park, which is opposite what is now The Park View Pub in Salvington Road.

The air ambulance has landed at Pond Lane recreation park. Picture: Think Creative Photography

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed the force had been called to a road traffic collision involving one vehicle in Greenland Road, which is nearby, but could not confirm at this stage if the two incidents were linked.

An eyewitness said the air ambulance left the scene at about 12.15pm.

They said they would provide an update in due course.

South East Coast Ambulance Service and the Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance Trust have been approached for more details.