Al Gore’s ambassador to attend seed swap

Spring is upon us – and an event on Saturday will be promoting the values of growing your own vegetables and flowers.

The Sow and Grow Seed Swap and Spring Fair will be taking place at Oak Grove College in The Boulevard, Worthing between 12.30pm and 4pm.

Organised by Transition Town Worthing, it will be opened by the deputy mayor, Paul Baker, and the head of Oak Grove College, Phillip Potter.

Among the special guests giving presentations and workshops will be Carrie Cort, one of Al Gore’s climate change ambassadors according to Pauline Cory from Transition Town Worthing.

Attendees can also buy and exchange seeds and plants, and stall holders will be selling their wares and encouraging people to volunteer at one of our town’s green spaces.

Entry is £2 for adults and free for children.

To promote the event, there is a display at Worthing Library until February 17, with a replica compost heap.