All three Worthing KFC branches remain closed

It doesn’t matter if you feel like chicken tonight, because it’s off the menu.

Well, it certainly is for anyone who was thinking of picking up a meal from any of the three KFC restaurants in Worthing, anyway.

KFC in Worthing is closed due to a shortage of chicken

The branches of the fast food chain located in South Street, Worthing, Cricketers Parade, Broadwater, and Goring Road, Goring, have been shut all day due to the firm’s nationwide shortage of chicken.

A notice pinned to the door of the eateries states: “We deliver our chicken fresh into our restaurants, but we’ve had a few hiccups with the delivery today.

“We wouldn’t want to open without offering our full menu, but we’ll be back at the fryers as soon as we can.”

The issue is nationwide and is due to a problem with KFC switching to a new supplier.

A statement on the firm’s website reads: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

“We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we’re really sorry about that.

“Shout out to our restaurant teams who are working flat out to get us back up and running again.

“Hope to see you in our restaurants soon.”

