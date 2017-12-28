Amazing hot water bottle tree idea keeping Worthing’s homeless warm

‘I just felt this is important, especially this time of year to maybe be even more aware of things like that.’

When Jane Hartley saw a post on Facebook about an innovative idea to help Brighton’s homeless, she took it upon herself to bring it to Worthing.

Jane, 45, and friends Michelle Mayes, Lana Christmas and Sarah Scheltinga Koopman hung hot water bottles from a tree in Union Place in Worthing.

The town’s homeless can now collect them and fill them up with hot water at several businesses in the area.

Jane, who works as a design and technology technician at Thomas A Becket School in Worthing, said: “They have been doing it for the last couple of years over in Brighton

“There was a lot of people saying ‘this is a really good idea, we should do this’.

“I thought well actually we should do it.”

Jane’s idea got lots of support from local businesses.

Those using the bottles can get them refilled with hot water for free at: Coast Cafe in Beach Parade, Bosun’s Cafe in West Buildings, Wedding Boutique in Brighton Road, the RSPCA shop in Rowlands Road, the YMCA shop in Portland Road, the Warwick pub in Warwick Street, the Corner House pub in High Street and St Paul’s in Chapel Road.

Jane added: “I just felt this is important, especially this time of year to maybe be even more aware of things like that.

“Even if it is a tiny difference I can make, it lets people know that someone does actually care.”

The bottle tree can be found in Union Place, near the Waitrose roundabout.

Attached to each bottle is information about the scheme and where they can be filled up.

Jane said she is really pleased with how many people have got involved with the idea.

“I am really impressed. I am not surprised because I think people do care, but I am really impressed that people want to help.

“There were a lot of people out there that want to join in but I thing sometimes people do not know where to

“Hopefully the people who find themselves homeless will realise they are not forgotten.”

