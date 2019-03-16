Amazon Littlehampton supports Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice with £2,000 donation

Staff and patients at Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice are celebrating after receiving a £2,000 donation.

The children’s hospice, which cares for 300 children and young adults across the region, has received the backing of the Amazon Delivery Station in Littlehampton.

Jackie Firth (Blue badge Op's Supervisor), Charlotte Myling (Area Manager Blue), Alison Taylor (Chestnut Tree House), Penny Lander (Chestnut Tree House) Chris Hiver (Blue) and Rebecca Dayneswood (FQA Blue) ***Pic by David McHugh 07768 721637***

Chestnut Tree House is a children’s charity providing hospice care services and community support for children and young people with progressive life-shortening conditions throughout Sussex and South East Hampshire.

Chris Hike, Amazon Littlehampton Delivery Station manager, said: “Chestnut Tree House is a lifeline for children and families in our community, offering incredible support in times of need. When the chance came up to support their efforts, we were happy to get involved.

“On behalf of everyone at Amazon in Littlehampton, we would like to send our best wishes to the charity’s staff and volunteers as they continue to carry out their important work in our community.”

Read more: Worthing restaurant hosts fundraiser for Chestnut Tree House hospice

Rebecca Dayneswood (FQA Blue), Alison Taylor (Chestnut tree House) and Chris Hiver (Blue) inside chestnut Tree House

The charity offers a wide range of specialist palliative care services including short breaks, crisis care, 24 hour end-of-life care services, short breaks and advice, information and support for the entire family following diagnosis by the multi-disciplinary team at Chestnut Tree House.

Penny Lander from Chestnut Tree House added: “It is fantastic to get this support from a business like Amazon. Like many charities, we rely on the support of our community to help those in need and I would like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you to Chris and his team at Amazon in Brighton for this generous donation.”

The donation forms part of the Amazon In The Community programme where the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Amazon has created more than 30 permanent jobs at the delivery station in Littlehampton and works with around ten independent delivery companies with more than 150 drivers.

-----

Worthing boxers set to raise hundreds in charity fight night

‘Brilliant’ befriending service The Silver Line gives older people a regular time to chat